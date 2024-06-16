Looking for a side hustle? These are the best-paid ones in Canada

With the rising cost of living, it’s no wonder many Canadians are looking for a side hustle to supplement their income.

More workers are taking up side jobs due to rising rental rates, inflation, increasing grocery costs, and other economic factors. According to a 2023 report from H&R Block, 28% of Canadians have some sort of side hustle. This represents a 13% year-over-year increase from H&R Block’s 2022 report.

Using data from the job search site Indeed, Preply, an online language-learning marketplace, analyzed the average hourly wages of side hustles across Canada. The study reveals the 10 highest-paid side hustles and the cities and provinces that offer the best hourly rates.

“The average salary for side hustles across Canada sits at $24.90, and in a year (working 10 hours per week), this totals $12,948, which could have a huge financial impact on your life,” reads the study.

And some jobs pay even better.

If you’re good with cars, you should consider using that skill to earn extra income. In Canada, mechanics earn up to $35 per hour, followed by plumbers at $34 per hour and personal trainers at $29.10 per hour.

Where you live also matters.

In BC, freelance designers can earn up to $45 per hour; in Alberta, mechanics can earn an average of $40 per hour; and in Saskatchewan, a waste collector can earn $37 per hour.

Overall, BC takes the top spot with an average hourly wage of $26.70, followed by Saskatchewan with an average hourly wage of $24.10, and Alberta, where side hustles can earn you an average of $23.80 per hour.

Rates can also vary depending on which city you live in.

Side gig workers in Quebec City earn an average of $32.50 per hour; in Vancouver, they make around $27.50 per hour on average, while workers in St. John’s can bring in up to $27.20 per hour.

Are you looking to dive into the gig economy? Here are the 10 best-paid sides hustles by average hourly wage in Canada:

1. Mechanic — $35/hour

2. Plumber — $34/hour

3. Personal trainer — $29.10/hour

4. Freelance designer — $24.50/hour

5. Freelance writer — $24.30/hour

6. Painter — $24.50/hour

7. Handyman services — $24.30/hour

8. Uber driver — $24/hour

9. Waste collection — $22.30/hour

10. Tutor — $21.60/hour

Do you have an atypical side hustle? We would love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].

With files from Christopher Liew.

This article was originally published on February 26, 2024.