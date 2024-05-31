Canadians can get part of $15.2 million eBook price-fixing class-action settlement

A $15.175 million eBook class-action settlement has just been approved in Canada, and it could mean money for you.

On Friday, litigators at Branch MacMaster LLP, Sylvestre Painchaud SENCRL, Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP, and Berger Montague (Canada) P.C. announced that courts in Ontario and Quebec approved the nationwide price-fixing-related settlement.

“Anyone who purchased eBooks in Canada from April 1, 2010, to March 10, 2017, may be eligible to receive compensation,” a press release reads.

Class action lawsuits were initiated against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada Inc. (“Apple”), and several other eBook publishers, “asserting a conspiracy to fix, maintain, increase, or control the price of eBooks” that were sold in Canada over a period of seven years.

The settlement does not equate to an admission of wrongdoing by the defending parties but represents a compromise of disputed claims.

At least $10 million will be distributed to eligible individuals who fill out a claims form.

Who is eligible for this class action settlement?

Anyone who bought 12 or more eligible eBooks using a Google, Amazon or Sony account or whose iTunes or Kobo accounts are inactive or associated with a valid email address can submit a compensation claim.

Litigators in the case define “eligible eBooks” as those published or distributed by Hachette, Harper Collins, Macmillan, Penguin, and Simon & Schuster purchased in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017.

Any eBooks published or distributed by Penguin Random House Canada Limited after December 31, 2014, are not included in the settlement.

If you are eligible, you must submit this claim no later than August 29 this year using this link.

Some people won’t have to submit a claim and may automatically qualify for compensation based on purchase data provided by cooperating retailers.

The amount of money you will get depends on how many books you bought, your account activity with the retailers mentioned, and other factors.

Keep an eye on your email. As a class member, you might receive a notice from [email protected] indicating your eligibility based on the records provided.

You don’t need to do anything if you’ve received such an email. Simply monitor your iTunes or Kobo account.

Those who don’t receive an email notice as such must submit claims electronically.

The claim form is open as of Friday, May 31.

“Credits and payments will be issued after the claims process ends and individual entitlements are calculated by the Claims Administrator, which is estimated to be after November 2024,” the settlement page reads.

For more information, visit www.eBooksCanadianSettlement.ca or contact the Claims Administrator toll-free at 1-833-398-1863 between 9 am and 5 pm ET, except on holidays.