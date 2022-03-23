8 wild and unique restaurants in Calgary that totally make sense

There are some incredibly unique restaurants in Calgary, you just need to know where to find them.

Tired of the same old spots? Love your favourites, but looking for something different?

We’ve got you covered.

Here are a few of the weirdest and most unique restaurants to discover in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONEY (@honeycalgary)

Honey is Calgary’s only carnival-themed bar and everything from the decor, the drinks, and the themed nights is a celebration of that. Electrical violinists, contortionists, neon lights, and eye-popping drinks make this bright space a complete blast.

Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe&Mi (@cafenmi)

This cat cafe is a chance to destress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy. The kitchen at Cafe & Me also served breakfast and lunch entirely made in-house, to be enjoyed in a separate room of course. Belgian waffles can be topped with all kinds of fruit, ice cream, sauces, chocolates, and more, in between cuddles of course.

Address: #1134 – 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajito (@ajitoyyc)

Ajito is one of the coolest restaurants in Calgary — if you can find it. This Japanese izakaya restaurant on Macleod Trail is hidden behind a beautiful “ice cold” vintage red Coca-Cola vending machine. All you have to do is find it, open it up, and step through to transport yourself to a secret and delicious world of food and drinks.

Address: 7212 Macleod Trail SE #110, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hexagon Board Game Cafe (@thehexcafe)

This one is probably the most well-known in the city, with locations both in Calgary and Edmonton. Hexagon offers players a wide assortment of games, as well as refreshments. Food, coffee, beer, and wine can all be enjoyed while you’re playing your favourite board game.

Address: 1140 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Besties Floral Cafe (@bestiesfloralcafe)

This charming space is serving up colourful superfood lattes, unique floral-inspired gifts, and grab-and-go hand-tied bouquets. This newly renovated space is a gorgeous one, and definitely a unique concept for YYC.

Address: 920 Centre Street N, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMTOPIA (@simtopia.yyc)

Calgary is a city that loves local beer, playing sports, and enjoying amazing food. Now, Simtopia is bringing all three to one exciting social hub. This adventurous new eatery has craft beer, a superb hidden gem of a Korean snacks menu, and also several indoor golf and ski simulators.

Address: 340 – 50th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink (@thedarkartsyyc)

What makes the entire experience here so unique and fun is just how Instagrammable it is. Art pieces from YYC artists cover the walls here, making it one of the most visually stunning rooms in the city. All of the beautiful artwork displayed on the walls has been contributed by local artists and is available for purchase. Some of the art can even be seen as it is being created.

Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potion Room (@the.potionroom)

For those in YYC that need a dose of magic on the regular, you’re in luck. Magical spot The Potion Room is open and ready for muggles to come in, and get down wizard-style. For fans of the wizarding world, this is definitely one of the most unique restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram