Besties Floral Cafe, an extremely cute micro cafe and flower shop, is opening in Calgary this week.

This charming space is serving up colourful superfood lattes, unique floral-inspired gifts, and grab-and-go hand-tied bouquets.

The grand opening for this new spot is this Saturday, March 5, at 920 Centre Street N, Calgary.

Occasional, bridal, baby bouquets, and more are on sale here, along with other unique arrangements like flowers in a mason jar and flower crowns to wear.

Many different products are sold here as well, like the flavourful lip balms by Poppy & Pout, bottles of TÖST non-alcoholic refreshers, and packs of Blume Blends, to name a few.

The vegan and organic bags of Blume Blends are what this micro cafe uses to make its tasty superfood lattes.

The completely renovated space is painted in warm pastel colours with interesting art design choices. Different flower arrangements decorate the space even more, and so do the counters set up with boutique products that remind us of the best stocking stuffer ideas.

Check this new place out and treat yourself to a colourful latte and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Besties Floral Cafe

Address: 920 Centre Street N, Calgary

