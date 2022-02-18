After the news broke that The Dark Arts restaurant would be shutting down on December 31, 2021, it was unsure if it would ever open its doors again.

Lucky for Calgary, it’s officially back.

Today is the exciting grand opening of the much-loved restaurant and bar, known for its amazing food, modern cocktails, and welcoming space for local artists.

The new spot is located at the iconic Glenbow Cornerblock, at 838 11th Avenue SW.

This is a great new location that will allow the team to do many creative things with collaborating artists for visiting guests.

“Our last location was about establishing the balance between a food and beverage program while showcasing local artists,” said Dallas Tambeau, Operational Partner, The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink in a press release.

“This new multi-room experience is an evolution of that idea as we move to a full menu and add additional local artists into the collective,” they added.

What makes the entire experience here so unique and fun is just how Instagrammable it is. Art pieces from YYC artists cover the walls here, making it one of the most visually stunning rooms in the city.

All of the beautiful artwork displayed on the walls has been contributed by local artists and is available for purchase.

Some of the art can even be seen as it is being created.

Claire Danielle Huntington is one extremely talented Calgary-based artist who has work displayed for sale and sometimes even paints visually stunning canvases in front of the entire room to watch and wonder at.

Sipping cocktails and admiring different kinds of artists create original works feels like dinner and a show at The Dark Arts.

This is a massive new space with each room featuring different artists, lighting, and vibes.

Come and see the newly opened space for the first time this weekend.

The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink

Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram