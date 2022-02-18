Calgary is a city that loves local beer, playing sports, and enjoying amazing food. Now, Simtopia is bringing all three to one exciting social hub.

Opening today, this new spot has several indoor sports simulators, craft beers on tap, and a large food menu with amazing options.

Ideal for the entire family (and for making long weekend plans), Simtopia has several indoor golf and ski simulators.

Calgary has always been a city you can often ski and golf in the same day, but this new spot makes it even easier.

The ski simulator is an incredibly fun time on the “hill,” and a chance to ski some of the wildest slopes in the world.

It’s also a great place to learn how to build a solid stance, learn to keep your skis parallel, master the correct weight transfer movements and unweighting, and also build up ski-specific muscles.

Like skiing, the indoor golf simulator can either be a place to hone in your swing through practice sessions or simply get the chance to play some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world.

The thrill of driving it 300 yards down the middle of the fairway in February, or skiing down a double black diamond without the fear of injury, is matched only by the exciting food and beer menu here at Simtopia.

There are eight different styles of Korean fried chicken, including Krispy, Yang-Nyum, and Gulbi.

There is a wide variety of Asian-influenced dishes on the Sizzle menu here, including shrimp fried rice, donkatsu, tempura, and a curry rice meal.

Different waffle creations, original burger recipes, sides, salads, and apples round out the rest of the menu here. Even if it didn’t have indoor sports simulators this place would be worth checking out.

There are also memberships available for discounts on the food and sims.

This social hub just opened today so go on down and check this unique space out for yourself.

Simtopia

Address: 340 – 50th Avenue SE, Calgary

