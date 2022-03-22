All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
Filipino Restaurant Month is just one week away!
When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced that Canada would be getting its first ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.
- You might also like:
- The ultimate dome dining experience is returning to Calgary this spring
- This Calgary pop-up was so popular it's taking over the restaurant for good
- Over 20+ of Calgary's best burger spots mapped out
For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.
From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants will be available for diners to discover and try.
Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.
Amihan Grill + Bakeshop
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary
Chopstix
View this post on Instagram
Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Fuji Ramen & Sushi
View this post on Instagram
Address: 12100 Macleod Trail #111, Calgary
Pacific Hut
Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Rise N’ Shine Breakfast Place
View this post on Instagram
Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary
Streetside Grill and Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2400 Centre Street N #1, Calgary
Bro’Kin Yolk
View this post on Instagram
Address: 12580 Symons Valley Road NW #130, Calgary
Address: 5691 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary
Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1410, Calgary
Max’s Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary