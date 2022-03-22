All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Filipino Restaurant Month is just one week away!

When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced that Canada would be getting its first ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants will be available for diners to discover and try.

Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amihan Grill + Bakeshop (@amihan_grill_bakeshop)

Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chopstix Filipino Restaurant (@chopstixfilipino)

Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FujiRamenandSushi Official IG (@fujiramenandsushi)

Address: 12100 Macleod Trail #111, Calgary

Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise N’ Shine Breakfast Place (@rnsbreakfastplace)

Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streetside Grill and Cafe (@streetside_grillandcafe)

Address: 2400 Centre Street N #1, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bro’Kin Yolk (@brokinyolk)

Address: 12580 Symons Valley Road NW #130, Calgary

Address: 5691 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1410, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max’s Restaurant Calgary (@maxscalgary)

Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary

