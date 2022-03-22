FoodFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 22 2022, 5:11 pm
All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
@amihan_grill_bakeshop | @brokinyolk/Instagram

Filipino Restaurant Month is just one week away!

When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced that Canada would be getting its first ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, eight different Filipino restaurants will be available for diners to discover and try.

Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Amihan Grill + Bakeshop

Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary

Instagram

Chopstix

Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Fuji Ramen & Sushi

Address: 12100 Macleod Trail #111, Calgary

Instagram

Pacific Hut

Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Rise N’ Shine Breakfast Place

Address: 5330 72nd Avenue SE #121, Calgary

Instagram

Streetside Grill and Cafe

Address: 2400 Centre Street N #1, Calgary

Instagram

Bro’Kin Yolk

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Bro’Kin Yolk (@brokinyolk)

Address: 12580 Symons Valley Road NW #130, Calgary

Address: 5691 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1410, Calgary

Instagram

Max’s Restaurant

Address: 3581 20th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT