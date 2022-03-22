Foodies in the Park, a unique and immersive dining experience, is returning to Calgary with its next edition this spring.

This next edition is named Culinary Abstract, featuring Chef Daryl Kerr exploring the culinary adaptation of an artistic masterpiece that will be voted by guests of the experience.

Not only is the food fine-dining quality, the experience intimate, but you’ll be situated in the middle of nature inside visually stunning garden domes.

Foodies in the Park: Culinary Abstract will be right in the heart of the beautiful Fish Creek Provincial Park, at the Artisan Gardens, from April 22 to May 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodies in the Park (@foodiesinthepark)

The interpretations of each dish served on the four-course gourmet dinner menu takes influences from famous artistic creations, like Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” or the eclectic cubism world of Picasso.

There are four different menus to choose from, all of which are four courses.

Meat, plant-based, seafood, and a kids menu are all options so that every type of diner can enjoy the incredible experience that Foodies in the Park offers.

Known for his “splatter” style of painting, the abstract impressionist Jackson Pollock is the inspiration behind course one of the meat-focused menu.

It will be smoked duck pastrami, duck and orange rillettes, charred asparagus, celeriac and parsnip puree, pickled saskatoon berries, carrot coulis, basil fluid gel, and wild greens.

Salvatore Dali, Andy Warhol, and Swedish artist Hilma af Klint are just a few other famous artists who have inspired the dishes that will be served here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodies in the Park (@foodiesinthepark)

In addition to this dinner experience, guests can also book a delightfully charming afternoon tea during the day, also from April 22 to May 22.

This afternoon tea includes a tiered display of fresh, baked treats, crafted canapés, brunch hors d’oeuvres, and a towering display of delectable sweets.

Dinner reservations will be available Wednesday to Saturday with two seating options: 5:30 pm and 7:45 pm, with Sundays having only a 5:00 pm time slot.

Afternoon tea prices start at $79.99 per person, and for the Culinary Abstract experience, an order minimum of $349 per booking is required.

Book your dome today!

Foodies in the Park

Where: Artisan Gardens – Fish Creek Provincial Park

When: April 22 to May 22

Instagram