The Matcha Way is a brand new concept inside one of Calgary’s coolest food spots.

This spot serves matcha as a lifestyle, offering the drink in three different flavours: strawberry, mango, and tonic.

What’s even better than a new spot for high-quality matcha is that it’s operated out of First Avenue Corner Store every Wednesday and Friday. This corner store spot is a hip Japanese eatery with snacks, rice dishes, and sandwiches, like the katsu sandwiches and the famous made-to-order curry buns.

This new beverage brand for YYC serves ceremonial grade matcha, which contains 34 mg of caffeine, providing a “steady and long-lasting caffeine burn.” The idea, besides the unique taste, is that matcha won’t cause you to have the dreaded coffee jitters or midday crash.

In addition to the shop’s colourful drinks and tasty snacks, there are other features to find, such as the heart-shaped ice cubes that are made with matcha.

The featured sandwich at the Japanese food spot for October is an Okonomi hot dog, made with a special sauce, mayo, cheese, and katsu flakes.

If you’ve never been to (or you already love) the corner store in Bridgeland that’s the sister restaurant to the equally as great Shiki Menya ramen spot, then these matcha drinks are even more reason to go.

As long as it’s on a Wednesday or Friday, for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Matcha Way (@thematchaway)

The Matcha Way

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram