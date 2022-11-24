FoodFood NewsHidden Gems

New Series Alert: Introducing Dished Neighbourhood Gems

Nov 24 2022, 5:00 pm
New Series Alert: Introducing Dished Neighbourhood Gems
leungchopan/Shutterstock

Daily Hive’s Dished has been serving you news of the tastiest and trendiest places to eat and drink around Canada for over five delicious years.

Over that time, we’ve familiarized ourselves and our readers with some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

First up for Dished Neighbourhood Gems? None other than Calgary’s Kensington-Sunnyside.

If you have a neighbourhood gem in or around the city that you want to shine a spotlight on, be sure to send a note to [email protected]

