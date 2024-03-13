9 underrated Calgary restaurants you need to try at least once

Calgary has plenty of incredible eateries to check out, but there are also a lot of underrated gems just waiting to be discovered in the city.

We asked Dished readers to share some of their favourite underrated restaurants in Calgary, and they came in hot with the answers.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite responses, so here are some of the restaurants you need to check out ASAP.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some top-tier noods, Calan Beef Noodle is a go-to spot. As one of Calgary’s only hand-pulled noodle joints, you can choose the noodle shape of your choice and watch the expert chefs get to work. With soups and stir-fry packed with veggies or proteins like beef, chicken or lamb, it’s safe to say you’ll never leave hungry.

Address: 2219 Centre Street N, Calgary

Address: 683 10th Street SW, Calgary

This family-owned “blue collar” bistro in the heart of Inglewood serves up French-inspired dishes with a creative twist. With raclette cheese, beef flank tartare, steak and frites, and coq au vin on the menu, The Eden is well worth a visit if you’re in the neighbourhood.

Address: 1219 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

The J Spot

By far, one of the most recommended spots was The J Spot. Offering Canadian cuisine with a culinary twist, The J Spot is tucked away in Fresh and Local Market. If you’re in the mood, try out the beef bulgogi banh mi, the mochiko chicken sandwich, or the beef bulgogi brisket tacos.

Address: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

This Vietnamese restaurant has some of the best pho in town and they have four YYC locations to visit. With Vietnamese-style chicken wings, salad rolls, vermicelli, and rice bowls on offer, we’re already drooling.

Address: 8108 – 8650 112th Avenue NW, Calgary

Address: 74 Sage Hill Plaza NW #130, Calgary

Address: #160 – 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary

Address: 163 Quarry Park Blvd #917, Calgary

Another top pick for Dished readers was Cassis Bistro. The restaurant prides itself on its menu of authentic dishes inspired by the South of France. While flights to Europe are pretty pricey, a visit to Cassis Bistro will help to scratch the itch.

Address: #105 2505 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

House of Kabob

If you’re looking to get your hands on some Persian cuisine, House of Kabob has you covered. With kabobs, stews, wraps, and salads to try out, the restaurant has so much deliciousness to sink your teeth into.

Address: 1115 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Rain Dog Bar was recently named as one of Canada’s best bars, but Calgarians still believe it’s still underrated in the city’s food scene. With a great ambiance and an excellent selection of drinks and small plates that change regularly to make the most of local seasonal ingredients, the bar is a must-visit in Inglewood.

Address: 1214B 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Starting out its life as a pop-up, Thai Siam was so popular with customers that it finally announced it would become a permanent feature at Starr Distilling Co earlier this year. The menu features tons of traditional fare, from Thai-style chicken or pork skewers, papaya salad, Penang curry, and so much more.

Address: Starr Distilling Co. – 4127 6th Street NE #15, Calgary

Sidewalk Citizen is well known as one of Calgary’s best bakeries and Park is no exception. The stunning solarium-style restaurant offers impeccable Mediterranean cuisine for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The falafel and grilled pita alone are worth the visit.

Address: 340 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

