Ramen Arashi to open a Calgary location soon

Ramen Arashi, a popular spot in Banff for authentic Japanese ramen, is set to open its first Calgary location.

While the restaurant hasn’t revealed its new YYC address yet, its good news for those living and working downtown as the location will be close by.

The restaurant was founded by Kentaro Seki and Yuji Yokomori, who moved from Japan to Banff. It opened its first location in 2017 and has been a go-to ramen spot for tourists and locals alike.

Calgary will be the fifth location for this popular ramen spot, with existing outposts in Canmore, Victoria and Kelowna.

The menu will be prepared by ramen master Nobu Togawa, and will include slurp-worthy dishes such as tonkotsu, miso and arashi tantan.

Allan Nichols, representing the brand, said, “Our restaurants have done really well in tourist towns such as Banff and Canmore and it’s fantastic to see a loyal following develop in the larger cities of Victoria and Kelowna.

“We are confident that the people of Calgary will appreciate the authenticity and quality that Ramen Arashi offers.”

