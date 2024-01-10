Thai Siam: Popular pop-up opens permanent location in Calgary

A popular Thai pop-up in Calgary has revealed it finally has a permanent home.

Thai Siam, an incredibly popular pop-up restaurant that serves up delicious Thai eats, announced it will now be a permanent fixture at Starr Distilling Co.

The distillery in YYC’s northeast has been home to the Thai Siam pop-up since October. The pop-up was initially due to wrap up on December 31, but it looks as though Thai Siam is here to stay.

With dozens of delicious eats and cocktails with a Thai twist, Thai Siam is well worth the visit.

The menu features tons of traditional fare, from Thai-style chicken or pork skewers and papaya salad to spicy Thai sausage.

There are also large dishes such as Penang curry, green curry, pad Thai, and larb duck salad.

Thai Siam is open Wednesday through Monday from 11:30 am to 9 pm, so there’s plenty of opportunity to indulge in a feast of Thai dishes.

Be warned, the restaurant is pretty popular, so booking in advance is recommended.

Address: Starr Distilling Co. – 4127 6th Street NE #15, Calgary