J Webb Wine Merchant will be reopening in Calgary under new ownership

One of Calgary’s most long-standing wine stores is set to make a big return after announcing its closure earlier this year.

In January, independent wine store J Webb Wine Merchant announced it would be wrapping up operations after 37 years. However, it has since been revealed that both locations in Glenmore Landing and West Springs will be reopening this month under new ownership.

“After much hustle, lots of game-planning and driven by strong motivation, J.Webb has been purchased by Rob Smith and Jarret Hannah and we are thrilled to announce that we will be re-opening at both locations,” said a post on J Webb’s Instagram.

The post added that both locations would be reopening in mid-March.

“We promise to deliver the same familiar, authentic and service driven shopping experience you have become accustomed to,” it added.

While many of the same faces will be working for the company, Glenmore Landing will be renamed to The Wine Shop, while West Springs will remain as J Webb Wine Merchant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J. Webb Wine Merchant (@jwebbwine)



J Webb Wine Merchant was known for offering a huge selection of wines, beers and spirits.

The closures were a big loss to the communities of Glenmore Landing and West Springs, so it’s great to see a local institution returning.

Address: The Wine Shop – 1600 90th Avenue SW Unit C157, Calgary

Address: J. Webb Wine Merchant – #3106 8561 8A Avenue SW, Calgary

