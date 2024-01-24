8 Calgary restaurants that make you feel like you’re on vacation
We may be in the depths of winter, but if you’re looking to get some vacation vibes without leaving Calgary, we’ve got you!
The city is home to tons of restaurants that transport you to warmer climates, from the white, sandy beaches of the Caribbean to the Amalfi Coast, without the hefty price tag.
So if you’re looking to check out the best spots for those vacation vibes, here are the Calgary restaurants you should be checking out.
Sorella Trattoria
View this post on Instagram
Sorella offers a “fresh take on Italian with the wisdom of generations of family tradition.”
This Italian spot offers antipasti, salads, and pasta dishes all within a setting that wouldn’t look out of place on the Amalfi Coast.
Address: 1036 Centre Street N, Calgary
Phone: 403-470-1425
Paper Lantern
View this post on Instagram
This Vietnamese-inspired cocktail bar is tucked away in Calgary’s Chinatown, but once you find it, you won’t want to leave. The menu is made up of dishes like spring rolls, chicken wings, banh mi, stir-fries and more. The cocktail menu is just as impressive.
Address: 115 2nd Avenue SE Basement, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-7765
Ricardo’s Hideaway
Ricardo’s Hideaway is a tropical bar offering authentic Caribbean food and good vibes. It has a great selection of rum, as well as other delicious drinks like piña coladas and daiquiris.
Address: 1530 5th Street SW
Phone: 587-349-2585
Calcutta Cricket Club
View this post on Instagram
Calcutta Cricket Club is a fun Indian restaurant that draws inspiration from the cosmopolitan nature and cuisine of India. Once you walk in, you’ll find some quirky and colourful decor that will brighten up your day.
Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-719-1555
Chilitos Taberna
Chilitos Taberna is a family-friendly restaurant serving up authentic Mexican classics, top-notch Margaritas, and a wide selection of tequila. The restaurant’s rustic interior design and music will bring your mind to Mexico and make you want to dance.
Address: 1309 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-228-5528
The Casbah Restaurant
At The Casbah Restaurant, everything is done in a true Moroccan style. The restaurant is decorated with authentic carvings, tiles, paintings, and crafts, which result from 12 centuries of Moroccan art. Following Moroccan tradition, you will also be treated to a rosewater hand wash ceremony before consuming some delicious dishes.
Address: 720 11th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-265-9800
Cassis Bistro
If you want to feel like you’re on vacation in Southern France, Cassis Bistro is where you want to be. It is a quaint restaurant offering South-of-France flavour with a local flair, and it’s got a good selection of wines.
Address: 2502 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-262-0036
Santorini Greek Taverna
View this post on Instagram
Santorini is one of the most established Greek restaurants in Calgary, serving up traditional warm and fresh Greek cuisine like flaming pan-fried cheese, pristine Moussaka, and chicken Souvlaki. One taste of the authentic Greek dishes, and you will feel like you are on vacation in Santorini.
Address: 1502 Centre Street NE
Phone: 403-276-8363
With files from Christy Wang and Charlie Hart