Tyler Hubbard added to impressive Cowboys Music Festival lineup

It’s looking like a wild set of concerts for this year’s Calgary Stampede, and now country star Tyler Hubbard can be added to the list of must-see acts on the way.

The “5 Foot 9” singer is set to headline the Cowboys Music Festival, taking the stage on Thursday, July 11.

To nab tickets, a presale code will be released on the Cowboys’ Instagram account tomorrow at 11 am, so keep an eye out to ensure you get first dibs!

Cowboys Music Festival is known for its epic shows and already has exploding popstar Tate McRae on tap, Metro Boomin alongside PartyNext Door, and country star Bailey Zimmerman lined up for this year’s Stampede.

A huge hiring fair is also on tap for Cowboys later this month and into early May, so if you are looking for one cool summer gig, your chance to nab one is quickly approaching!

Tyler Hubbard

When: July 11

Tickets: Presale begins at 11 am on April 9

Where: Cowboys – 421 12th Avenue SE