Tate McRae is coming to Calgary for a hometown performance next year

Tate McRae has been making huge waves in the music world this year, and many Calgarians will be happy to hear she’s announced a hometown show in 2024!

The Calgary native has had major successes in 2023, including knocking Taylor Swift off a major Spotify chart and hosting SNL with Jason Momoa in November.

She’ll make it just in time for Stampede, with the hometown show scheduled one day before Calgary’s biggest event kicks off on July 5.

You can catch the show on July 4 at Cowboys with presale tickets available on December 15. The code will be available at 10 am MT through Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Now you’ll get the chance to hear her new song “Calgary” played live in the city that inspired it.

Chances are McRae visited Cowboys herself before her rise to fame, so you won’t want to miss this full-circle performance!