Looking for a new career that pays well and comes with good benefits? You’re in luck, because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs this month, and some of them pay over $100,000 a year.

The City of Calgary is offering hundreds of careers, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some also provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from an urban conservation supervisor to an instructional designer.

So dust off your resume and write a killer cover letter to land one of these awesome dream jobs. To see the full list of open positions, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Police Service (@calgarypolice)

Salary: $83,059 to $125,413 annually

Who should apply: If you’re passionate about the Calgary Police Service and want to see it flourish with promising officers, you can put your skills to use as the leader of Civilian Talent Acquisition. The job involves developing strategic recruitment plans, providing guidance on diversity initiatives motivating employees through coaching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary: $83,059 to $125,413 annually

Who should apply: If you’ve got a background in architecture and are looking for a stable and challenging gig, this job could be for you! Working for the City would mean being a part of a professional team responsible for overseeing City-owned and City-funded buildings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TrafficLightDoctor (@trafficlightdoctor)

Salary: $37.79 to $50.55 per hour

Who should apply: If you have an engineering background and are passionate about ensuring smooth commutes throughout the city, look no further than this role as a traffic signals technician! Some of the job duties include undertaking detailed field inspections, performing post instruction inspections and tracking inventory. A two-year diploma in civil engineering technology and three years of experience is required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary: $115,270 to $181,356 annually

Who should apply: Most people don’t consider everything that’s involved in making sure a major metropolitan city’s water systems work, but if you have an appreciation for the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, this could be for you. Being a leadership role, the successful candidate will help direct the capital maintenance team, which is involved in overseeing the operation of water treatment, wastewater treatment and stormwater. Applicants should have a degree in civil, environmental, mechanical, industrial or chemical engineering and at least 10 years of experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Arts Development (@calgaryartsdev)

Salary: $30 to $40 an hour

Who should apply: Making money as an artist is always a hustle, and this opportunity to share your unique creative skills could be a great addition to your career! This is perfect if you already have an established career as an artist and are looking to make some more money on the side. Interested applicants should have a degree in the arts, at least three years of instructional experience and strong communications skills.