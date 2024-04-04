The legendary Cowboys Music Festival is looking to add to its team ahead of the Calgary Stampede with a pair of hiring fairs this month and in May.

The first hiring fair is on April 27, with another the following day on the 28, and Cowboys is hiring for all positions for its massive Stampede party being held from July 4 to 14.

Both fairs will be at the Cowboys Dancehall inside the Cowboys Casino. Staff are asking that you RSVP online if you are interested in joining the Cowboys team for the Calgary Stampede.

On the day of the fair, you MUST bring a government-issued ID, your resume, and a copy of your valid ProServe.

Cowboys Music Festival is known for its epic shows and already has exploding popstar Tate McRae on tap, as well as Metro Boomin alongside PartyNext Door and country star Bailey Zimmerman lined up for this year’s Stampede.

The Cowboys website says there will be additional hiring fairs at a date TBD, but this is one of the coolest summer jobs you could land in Calgary so positions could fill up quickly!

Cowboys Music Festival Hiring Fair

When: April 27, 28 and May 4, 5

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Cowboys Dance Hall — 421 12th Avenue SE