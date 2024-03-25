EventsStampedeConcerts

Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor to play Cowboys Music Festival

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Mar 25 2024, 6:08 pm
Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor to play Cowboys Music Festival
Cowboys Music Festival﻿/Facebook

It’s looking like a wild set of concerts for this year’s Calgary Stampede, and now Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor can be added to the list of must-see acts on the way.

The pair is set to headline the Cowboys Music Festival, taking the stage on Sunday, July 7.

To nab tickets, a presale code will be released on the Cowboys’ Instagram account tomorrow at 11 am, so keep an eye out to ensure you get first dibs!

In addition to seeing these two hitmakers, Calgary’s own Tate McRae has also been tapped to play the festival, with a special hometown show scheduled one day before Calgary’s biggest event kicks off on July 5.

Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor

When: July 7
Tickets: Presale begins at 11 am on March 26
Where: Cowboys – 421 12th Avenue SE

