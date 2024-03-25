Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor to play Cowboys Music Festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s looking like a wild set of concerts for this year’s Calgary Stampede, and now Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor can be added to the list of must-see acts on the way.

The pair is set to headline the Cowboys Music Festival, taking the stage on Sunday, July 7.

To nab tickets, a presale code will be released on the Cowboys’ Instagram account tomorrow at 11 am, so keep an eye out to ensure you get first dibs!

In addition to seeing these two hitmakers, Calgary’s own Tate McRae has also been tapped to play the festival, with a special hometown show scheduled one day before Calgary’s biggest event kicks off on July 5.

Metro Boomin and PartyNextDoor

When: July 7

Tickets: Presale begins at 11 am on March 26

Where: Cowboys – 421 12th Avenue SE