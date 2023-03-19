14 things to do in Calgary this week: March 20 to 26

The weather is starting to warm up and there are so many great things to do across Calgary with some great music to check out.

There are also some fun festivals to check out!

Here are 14 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this week, proving scary season isn’t just for October. Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.

When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: $23.95

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments before the Junos. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: March 9 to February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: Calgary’s largest premium wine, spirits, and beer tasting is back for another great event. Grape Escape brings in over 125 vendors, plus some fun sommelier-led tasting events with tons of great options to check out.

When: March 24 and March 25

Where: BMO Centre

Tickets: $65

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October 2023

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Electric Highway Festival is coming to Dickens on March 23, 24, and 25 with Canadian bands trekking from across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba along with American headliners, Los Angeles’ Sasquatch. This year’s event focuses on Desert rock and metal, Doom, Sludge, Heavy Psych and has expanded to include some punk and hardcore bands as well.

When: March 23 to March 25

Where: Dickens (1000 9th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Start at $20

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: One of the most beloved Canadian country artists, Dean Brody, is coming to Calgary. Brody is bringing his storytelling and amazing lyrics along with his number-one hits to Winsport for what should be a great night.

When: March 24

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Winsport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Starting at $74.49

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The band with Alberta roots is back in Calgary this month at Commonwealth for a show with Fake Shark. If you feel like you “Never Have Time,” you should try to make some for this one as it should be an unreal show.

When: March 24

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar and Stage — 731 10th Avenue SW

Tickets: $22.16

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here