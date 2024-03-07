12 exciting things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 8 to 10

It’s a great weekend for events in Calgary with so many fun things to try around the city!

It’s also International Women’s Day and if you’re looking for some unique ways to celebrate, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 12 things to do in Calgary this weekend.

Women in Wine

What: Celebrate International Women’s Day with a glass of wine curated by women around the world who are “breaking barriers” in the industry. There will be over 30 wines to try!

When: March 9 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Market Wines — 520 77th Avenue SE

Price: $74.95 plus fees and can be purchased online here

YYC Worthy Women photography exhibit

What: This event features stunning visual art and engaging stories from over 35 Calgary women.

“It’s a celebration of stories that make us human, soulful photography and supporting Woman on Wings Society — with all silent auction proceeds going to this special charity and the work they do in the community,” reads the event listing.

When: March 9 from 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: Venue 308 — 11th Avenue Southeast #110

Price: $123.81 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Blake Shelton in concert

What: Country music lovers won’t want to miss this performance by the iconic musician at the Saddledome this weekend!

When: March 9 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here

Disney Fan Expo

What: Disney fans will love this fun spring expo that includes character meet and greets, small business resellers, travel agents specializing in Disney vacations, photo ops, crafts and more!

When: March 9 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cres, Balzac/Calgary

Le Petit Chef

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. There are fire pits, warm drinks and plenty of spots to warm up and snuggle next to the historic Bow River. It’s also located next to Fort Calgary, which is a great spot to pull out your cross-country skis!

When: January 6 to March 10

Where: East Village, Calgary

Explore the Fish Creek ice caves

What: If you love exploring unique nature spots, you don’t have to leave Calgary to find them because there are some incredible ice caves located right here in the city! As long as it’s cold and snowy this March, there will be some great opportunities to see them for yourself. Learn more about these awesome natural caves here.

Where: Near Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE. For a map of the area, click here.

When: Fish Creek Park winter hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times. For a full schedule of what’s on, click here.

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary