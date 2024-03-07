12 exciting things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 8 to 10
It’s a great weekend for events in Calgary with so many fun things to try around the city!
It’s also International Women’s Day and if you’re looking for some unique ways to celebrate, we’ve got you covered.
Here are 12 things to do in Calgary this weekend.
Women in Wine
What: Celebrate International Women’s Day with a glass of wine curated by women around the world who are “breaking barriers” in the industry. There will be over 30 wines to try!
When: March 9 from 7 to 9 pm
Where: Market Wines — 520 77th Avenue SE
Price: $74.95 plus fees and can be purchased online here
YYC Worthy Women photography exhibit
What: This event features stunning visual art and engaging stories from over 35 Calgary women.
“It’s a celebration of stories that make us human, soulful photography and supporting Woman on Wings Society — with all silent auction proceeds going to this special charity and the work they do in the community,” reads the event listing.
When: March 9 from 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: Venue 308 — 11th Avenue Southeast #110
Price: $123.81 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Blake Shelton in concert
What: Country music lovers won’t want to miss this performance by the iconic musician at the Saddledome this weekend!
When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here
Disney Fan Expo
What: Disney fans will love this fun spring expo that includes character meet and greets, small business resellers, travel agents specializing in Disney vacations, photo ops, crafts and more!
When: March 9 from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cres, Balzac/Calgary
Le Petit Chef
What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.
When: From February 10, 2024
Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here
Hygge Hut
What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. There are fire pits, warm drinks and plenty of spots to warm up and snuggle next to the historic Bow River. It’s also located next to Fort Calgary, which is a great spot to pull out your cross-country skis!
When: January 6 to March 10
Where: East Village, Calgary
Explore the Fish Creek ice caves
What: If you love exploring unique nature spots, you don’t have to leave Calgary to find them because there are some incredible ice caves located right here in the city! As long as it’s cold and snowy this March, there will be some great opportunities to see them for yourself. Learn more about these awesome natural caves here.
Where: Near Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE. For a map of the area, click here.
When: Fish Creek Park winter hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily
Roller skating at House of Skate
What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.
When: Various times. For a full schedule of what’s on, click here.
Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE
Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here
Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre
What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”
We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.
When: Opens February 2
Where: North Court Chinook Centre
Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children
Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark
What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”
When: January 22 to May 5
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here
Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary
What: It’s going to be a chilly weekend in Calgary, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to visit a local hot pool or spa! There are so many great spots around the city, and we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.
Nightrise at Banff Gondola
What: It’s hard to find a better view of Banff than out of one of the Gondola’s windows. Not only is it beautiful to look at during the day, but there’s nothing like seeing the town twinkle under the night sky. Nightrise is a special event running until the end of March that includes a literal ice bar, visual and auditory storytelling, and so much more. When we checked it out for ourselves, we couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58; can be purchased online here