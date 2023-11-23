We tried "Nightrise" and it's definitely a peak experience in Banff

The Banff Gondola has always been a magical experience no matter the season, but it just got even more special with its annual immersive winter exhibit.

Nightrise is back for its third year, bringing some extra sparkle to the top of Sulphur Mountain during the colder, darker winter months. We tried it for ourselves and felt like the whole experience brought the mountains and its many stories to life in unique and surprising ways.

Guests begin the experience by getting in one of the Gondola cabins for an approximately 15-minute ride up the side of the mountain. If you go up in pitch darkness, you won’t be able to see much of the mountains but you will see the town of Banff sparkle below while a soothing voice and ambient lighting fill the cabin for the duration of your ride.

Once you get to the top, you’ll enter almost immediately into the transformed summit full of interactive lights and stories with so many places to relax and take in the experience.

Walk around the discovery centre to see the many different displays featuring themes reminiscent of the northern landscape.

There are huge pillows sprawled across the floor to relax on while you peer out the window to the snowy world below.

Outside there are even more light displays, warm fires to cozy up next to, and an exciting new adult-friendly addition that will help keep you even warmer.

This year, Nightrise has an ice bar offering liquor that is popular in Newfoundland and Norway. The drinks are enhanced by shot glasses made from ice (careful, they’re a little slippery but so much fun!)

Next to the ice bar is a big globe with giant chairs and blankets to curl up with.

If you get cold (and hungry), you can always head inside to the famous Sky Bistro. There are holiday cocktails to choose from and so much food.

We tried the Blood Moon made with Tequila and blood orange purée, the Beets Bears with Bourbon, beet and balsamic and the Mountain Pine with St Germain and pineapple juice. Each cocktail was delicious and distinctly different from the others.

We were told the best time to visit is between 3:30 and 4 pm so you can see the views with the natural sunlight and the magical immersive experience once it gets dark.

Nightrise at Banff Gondola

When: November 18 to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here