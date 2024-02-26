This popular Calgary park boasts real ice caves you can explore

If you love exploring unique nature spots, you don’t have to leave Calgary to find them because there are some incredible ice caves located right here in the city!

Many Calgarians are used to grabbing their hiking gear and hitting the road for a couple of hours before finding fun mountain trails to check out, but if you’re looking to save some time (and gas money), head to Fish Creek Provincial Park!

To begin, you’ll need to start at the Bow Valley Ranche parking lot located at 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE. Once you embark on your short journey, you’ll start by turning left onto the path at the yellow house (it’s hard to miss). Follow the path to a bridge, but instead of crossing it, turn right at the fork in the road. It’s about a three-minute walk to the caves from there!

They make great backdrops for a winter Instagram photo, but you’ll want to be careful depending on the weather.

Before crossing the water, make sure the ice is fully frozen to be safe. It’s recommended to visit during colder weather so you can see them up close!

This week will be the perfect time to visit since cold and snow is expected until Saturday, with a brief warm reprieve on Wednesday.

Fish Creek Ice Caves

Where: Near Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE. For a map of the area, click here.

When: Fish Creek Park winter hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily