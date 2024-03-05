6 of our favourite neighbourhoods to visit in Calgary

From mountain views to quaint architecture and everything in between, Calgary boasts some pretty stunning neighbourhoods.

The city is a hub for arts and business, and that can be seen reflected in its most vibrant and popular neighbourhoods.

If you’re looking to get a real taste of the city and see some of the best spots it has to offer, these are the six neighbourhoods you have to visit.

Brittania

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴅᴀɴᴇʟɪᴀ ʟᴀᴜʀᴇɴᴀ (@danelia.laurena)

This luxurious neighbourhood in Calgary is just as fancy as it sounds. Brittania is home to some of the city’s most expensive houses, but it’s not hard to see why. It has a cute central plaza with popular local shops, from bookstores and coffee shops to trendy workout spots like Orange Theory.

It’s a great neighbourhood to visit if you’re looking to go for a short walk to see some impressive architecture or get a breathtaking view of the Elbow River. If you do stop by, Village Ice Cream is a must (it’s great to visit in the colder months so you can avoid the line), and we also love the Primary Colours Cafe if you’re looking to warm up with a coffee!

Bridgeland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seren 🤙🏼 (@simply.seren)

One of the trendiest neighbourhoods in the city, its location near the Bow River makes it an ideal spot to visit either for a night out with friends or a scenic walk during the day. It’s an easily recognizable area for anyone who frequently uses Instagram, with the ever-changing sign next to Luke’s Drug Mart.

Marda Loop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marda Loop BIA (@visitmardaloop)

This magnificent neighbourhood is a centre for food and the arts. It has a distinctly European feel, with some of its shop fronts and condos appearing a lot like English streets with brick buildings and stone pathways. It’s also home to CSpace — one of Calgary’s biggest community hubs for artists. Food lovers also won’t want to miss visiting Le Comptoir by Francois, a quaint spot with an outdoor fireplace, warm blankets and award-winning quiche!

Inglewood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jams Diner (@jams_diner)

Calgary’s oldest neighbourhood is also one of its most well-loved. Like many of the other neighbourhoods on this list, it’s a go-to spot for unique gifts at local shops you won’t find anywhere else in the city, like Stash and the Spice Merchant.

Inglewood also stands out for its history, with places like Fort Calgary and the Deane House. It is also home to some of the city’s most haunted spots; you can learn more about them here.

Kensington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington (@kensingtonyyc)

If you enjoy being central in the city and love keeping up with trends but want to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown, Kensington is where you’ll want to be! Located just on the outskirts of downtown Calgary, it almost feels like a small-town escape in the big city. The Plaza Theatre adds to its quirky appeal, offering a mixture of recently released and throwback films in the comfort of an old vintage theatre.

It’s also a great spot if you love a nice outdoor walk with the nearby Riley Park, which is a must-see during the summer months!

Crescent Heights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mary beatrice | lifestyle content creator ✨ (@m.arryyy)

If you’re looking for the best view of the Calgary skyline, nothing compares to Crescent Heights. You can also enjoy a walk down by Memorial Drive before walking up to the top of the hill for a view of the city and the mountains on a clear day! Or, if you’re not up for the climb, just drive up and park next to the cliff (and make sure to bring a Peter’s milkshake with you!)