8 super fun and FREE things you can do in Calgary this March

There are so many incredible things to do around Calgary but sometimes all those events can get expensive and you might be looking for more budget-friendly ideas.

We’ve collected some of the top things to watch for in the city in March that are both fun and FREE!

From horse jumping to art shows, here’s what’s coming up in Calgary next month.

Horse jumping at Spruce Meadows

What: Enjoy world-class show jumping at Spruce Meadows for the annual winter series. It’s an indoor event, so if it’s cold out, you’ll still be able to keep warm. Parking is also completely free!

When: March 14 to 17

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Artisan market at the Shawnessy Barn

What: Check out two full floors of artisan vendors at the Shawnessy Barn this month. There will be tons of handmade items from artisans, crafters, creators, bakers, and even candlestick makers! Parking is also free.

When: March 24 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Shawnessy Barn, 224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary

Explore the Fish Creek ice caves

What: If you love exploring unique nature spots, you don’t have to leave Calgary to find them because there are some incredible ice caves located right here in the city! As long as it’s cold and snowy this March, there will be some great opportunities to see them for yourself. Learn more about these awesome natural caves here.

Where: Near Bow Valley Ranche – 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE. For a map of the area, click here.

When: Fish Creek Park winter hours are from 8 am to 8 pm daily

Contemporary art exhibit at Newzones

What: Discover the incredible artwork by acclaimed Canadian figurative artist, Cathy Daley, which also marks the second anniversary of her passing.

When: March 16 to April 27

Where: Newzones Gallery — 730 11th Avenue SW

Disney Fan Expo

What: Disney fans will love this fun spring expo that includes character meet and greets, small business resellers, travel agents specializing in Disney vacations, photo ops, crafts and more!

When: March 9 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cres, Balzac/Calgary

Exposure Photography Festival

What: You don’t have to pay a bunch of money to admire beautiful artworks from local artists, the annual Exposure Photography Festival is running until March 3. Various artist’s works are on display at galleries and outdoor locations across the city and province.

When: Ends March 3

Where: Various venues

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: There are only a couple of days in March to enjoy skating at Olympic Plaza before it closes for the season. Skates can also be rented for cheap!

When: Various times

Where: Multiple rinks around Calgary; you can view them on a map here

Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. There are fire pits, warm drinks and plenty of spots to warm up and snuggle next to the historic Bow River. It’s also located next to Fort Calgary, which is a great spot to pull out your cross-country skis!

When: January 6 to March 10

Where: East Village, Calgary