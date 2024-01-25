Since Nordstrom shuttered its doors across Canada, visitors to Chinook Centre in Calgary have gotten used to seeing its familiar spot bare, but it won’t be empty for long!

Moment Factory is a Montreal-based multimedia entertainment studio known for its immersive experiences in urban areas, and it’s bringing an exciting new immersive art exhibit to Chinook next week.

Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.”

It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

The photos look totally incredible and are the perfect opportunity to spice up your Instagram feed. It’s also the perfect date night idea to try out, especially since it will be open in time for Valentine’s Day!

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children