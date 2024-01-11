Warm up at these incredible hot pools and saunas in and around Calgary

With the freezing cold temperatures, many people might be looking for places to escape the cold, but you don’t have to go too far to find a warm place to relax. There are some great hot pools and saunas in and around Calgary that are totally worth checking out.

From traditional Scandinavian spas to a karaoke sauna, here are some great places to escape the cold without leaving the city!

This sauna offers a European-style spa treatment with its Slavic Banya, which is a “wet sauna with cedar wall siding and healthy aromatherapy featuring oak or birch leaves, oak & birch venik massage within the wet sauna,” according to its website. It is also the only sauna in Calgary that offers a full-body barrel for a cold plunge after leaving the hot sauna room (although something tells us you might not need it this week).

Address: 1603 62nd Avenue SE #3

SKA Thermal Spa is Calgary’s only urban thermal spa found at the heart of the Beltline. From steam rooms to a dry sauna, an infrared sauna, and hot vitality pools, there are so many ways to get warm (and relaxed). Not to mention, it just looks neat.

Address: 638 11th Avenue SW, Unit 117

One of the best ways to relax in Banff is at the historic Upper Hot Springs. It opened all the way back in 1886, which led to it becoming a federal heritage building. A lot of people visit the mountains in the summertime, but the great thing about the hot springs is they’re even better in the winter! You’ll love a soothing soak in the hot, mineral-rich water.

Address: 1 Mountain Avenue, Banff

This spa has traditional European banyas (saunas) and Turkish baths- with a twist… you can also book karaoke nights here! If you’re looking for a way to escape the cold and have some fun while doing it, this is a must-visit!

Address: #11255 30th Street SW

You don’t have to be a hotel guest at the Fairmont Palliser to book a relaxing spa day there. It’s easily Calgary’s most well-known and luxurious hotel, and the spa located on its lower level is a great way to treat yourself. If you book any of their spa treatments, you automatically get access to the pool and sauna.

Address: Boulevard Level, Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW

The Kananaskis Nordic Spa is a favourite retreat for many locals. Just 45 minutes outside of Calgary is 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space that includes a relaxation lodge, five outdoor pools, five steam and sauna cabins, an exfoliation cabin, fireside lounges, and massage treatments. The cold weather could be your sign to treat yourself!

Address: 1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis Village

If you’re looking for a good, family-friendly option, the YMCA has some great hot tubs and warm pools at many of its locations and some saunas! You can make a day of it by taking advantage of the gyms or rock climbing walls while you’re there and even grab a book from one of the adjoining libraries to cozy up with later.

Address: Multiple locations around the city; you can find a list of their locations here