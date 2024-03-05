Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

5 of the most expensive houses in Calgary right now

Mar 5 2024, 5:24 pm
Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

If you’ve got deep pockets and are in the market for new digs in Calgary, you’ll definitely want to check out these incredible (and expensive) properties for sale.

Even if they’re out of your budget, they’re incredible to look at and dream about what it would be like to afford them.

From private home theatres to stunning views, this is how the rich are living in YYC.

860 Hillcrest Avenue 

expensive houses

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Calgary houses

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Calgary houses

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Calgary houses

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Calgary houses

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

There’s a reason this house is at the top of the list, with its listing calling it a “modern castle” in the heart of Calgary.

It has over 8,000 square feet of living space that includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

An elevator in the home will help you navigate the floors as you visit all the rooms it has to offer, including a gym, a recreational room with a golf simulator, a wet bar and so much more!

Listing price: $6,000,000

4308 Coronation Drive SW

Expensive home

Tink Real Estate

Tink Real Estate

Tink Real Estate

Tink Real Estate

Tink Real Estate

If you love natural light, cozy fireplaces, and stunning views of downtown Calgary, this incredible mansion that just hit the market will definitely make your jaw drop.

Every corner of the home is brightened by the big sweeping windows gracing the walls throughout the home, according to the photos included on its Zoocasa listing.

Adding to the brightening effect is the colour scheme inside the home, with white oak flooring and a stone fireplace.

Listing price: $4,550,000

4324 Brittania Drive

Calgary mansion

Sotheby's International Realty

Calgary houses

Sotheby’s International Realty

Calgary mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty

Calgary

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty

Calgary

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty

This 6,700-square-foot house comes complete with five bedrooms and an attached double garage. It has some pretty impressive interior design features from oak hardwood and walnut cabinetry to granite and quartz countertops.

It’s not just the beautiful material that makes this spot stand out though — it’s got some awesome ways to entertain. There’s a full home theatre, a games room, a gym, and a totally impressive wine room.

Listing price: $4,290,000

1212 Montreal Avenue 

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

calgary houses

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

If you need a home with lots of space, this one is hard to beat with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in total! It exudes coziness with stunning hardwood floors and five fireplaces. Comfort extends into the outdoors with the perfect backyard patio and bonfire to keep all your guests in high spirits when entertaining.

Listing price: $3,920,000

3006 5 A Street SW

house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Despite its hyper-modern feel, this home also exudes warmth and comfort — which are only enhanced by both the material and colour schemes. It comes with mahogany-clad walls, clean lines, custom cabinetry, a whalebone ceiling, and a copper roof.

It has a total of four bedrooms, two of them complete with ensuite bathrooms.

The home is nestled just south of downtown in Rideau Park, making it a great spot if you’re hoping to access some of the city’s best local shops and restaurants.

Listing price: $3,600,000

