Surreal and sensory: Calgary's newest art exhibit is an awe-inspiring playground

Behind a blue-coloured curtain door, Calgary’s newest art exhibit is taking shape where a department store once was.

It’s an unlikely location for an immersive and visual experience — surrounded by coffee shops and designer jewelry stores — that perhaps only makes sense because of its size; but nothing about Mirror Mirror is typical in any way.

Mirror Mirror is multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory’s newest indoor experience that combines scenography, light, words, original music and interactivity to “create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

From a broader perspective, it also adds to Calgary’s growing and thriving art scene, said Mayor Jyoti Gondek during an early launch-and-look of the exhibit.

“We are being globally recognized, and recognized across Canada increasingly, as being a hub for artists,” she said.

“The arts matter, installations like this matter equally because they spotlight how creative of a city we are and how much we take the arts to heart.”

A walk through memories and imagination

Mirror Mirror includes nine immersive art installations inspired by memory, imagination, dreams and consciousness.

The experience begins by walking through one of three different coloured doors. From there, people go through and explore the exhibit at their own pace.

Among the installations is Memory Storage; an area where visitors can share memories using a mobile device to bring up a synchronization of light.

Within Mirror Mirror, the Forest of Echoes installation is a network of mirrors that’s set up for exhibit-goers to confront their sense of self and get lost in a maze of multiplied reflections.

“Mirror Mirror is a journey into a beautiful, colourful, wonderful world; it’s a little escape from reality,” said Marie Belzil, the creative director at Moment Factory.

“It’s also a project that seeks to activate your sense of wonder and exploration… we’re hoping that way we will, perhaps, wake up that kid that is hidden in all of us.”

The exhibit opens on February 2 and tickets are available here.