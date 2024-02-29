13 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 1 to 3

It might not feel like it yet, but spring is right around the corner and some winter activities are already starting to wrap up in Calgary!

If you’ve been planning on lacing up your skates and heading to Olympic Plaza but haven’t gotten around to it just yet, you’ll want to go this weekend before it’s closed for the season.

There are so many other things to do around Calgary, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones you don’t want to miss over the next couple of days.

Alan Doyle in concert

What: One of Canada’s most famous Newfies is coming to Calgary this weekend, and you’ll get the chance to see him perform his incredible acoustics live!

When: March 1 at 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Tickets: Starting at $53.95 and can be purchased online here

Foundfest

What: This arts festival will feature some major local literary names, as well as musicians around the city. The lineup includes renowned artists Vivek Shraya, Julie Van Rosendaal, Dallas Smith and Joshua Whitehead who will share their raw experiences and poignant stories around the overarching theme of mental health.

When: March 1 to 3

Where: Found Books & Shop — 208 1st Street W Cochrane

Price: Tickets range from $25 to around $150 for the entire weekend and can be purchased online here

Exposure Photography Festival

What: You don’t have to pay a bunch of money to admire beautiful artworks from local artists, the annual Exposure Photography Festival is running until March 3. Various artist’s works are on display at galleries and outdoor locations across the city and province.

When: Ends March 3

Where: Various venues

Wild Symphony with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

What: This orchestra is based on the New York Times best-selling author Dan Brown’s “Wild Symphony,” full of incredible animals from whales to cheetahs and tiny beetles. Friendly for all ages, you might want to bring the whole family!

When: March 3 at 3 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 205 8th Avenue SE

Price: Between $38 and $42 and can be purchased online here

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: It’s the last couple of days to enjoy skating at Olympic Plaza before it closes for the season. Skates can also be rented for cheap!

When: Ends for the season on March 2

Where: Multiple rinks around Calgary; you can view them on a map here

Price: FREE

Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. There are fire pits, warm drinks and plenty of spots to warm up and snuggle next to the historic Bow River. It’s also located next to Fort Calgary, which is a great spot to pull out your cross-country skis!

When: January 6 to March 10

Where: East Village, Calgary

Festival D’Hiver

What: This francophone-inspired winter festival features all the best music, treats and arts the culture has to offer. There will be folk music performances celebrating Quebecois, Franco-Albertan, African, Indigenous traditions and Franco-Maghrebian as well as maple taffy on snow (of course)!

When: March 2 to 3

Where: La Cité des Rocheuses — 4800 Richard Road SW

Price: Tickets are between $6.32 and $11.50 and can be purchased online here

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: February 23 to 24

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

What: If you want to get outside but are looking for something a little more unique, you could always try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18; can be booked online here

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary

What: It’s going to be a chilly weekend in Calgary, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to visit a local hot pool or spa! There are so many great spots around the city, and we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.