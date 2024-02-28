12 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this March

If you’ve been looking to switch careers or land a new part-time side hustle, there are plenty of job opportunities around Calgary right now!

There are also two major career fairs coming to the city this month that you won’t want to miss. If you can’t wait until then, though, here are some jobs you might want to apply to this month in Calgary.

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Who: Rosso is a beloved local favourite known for its “premium and unique” coffee. If you love coffee, you’ll appreciate the company’s focus on ethically sourcing its coffee beans as well as its rich flavours.

Jobs: Rosso is currently hiring for three positions: a barista, a shift supervisor, and a store manager.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Holt Renfrew

Who: Holt Renfrew is a Canadian luxury department store that has been in business since way back in 1837. It is a hub for beauty and fashion, so if either of those is your thing, these jobs could be a great foot in the industry’s door.

Jobs: There are three positions open at the 8th Avenue location in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Bath & Body Works

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: Bath & Body Works is looking for a retail assistant manager.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Calgary Zoo

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals. Who doesn’t want a chance to work in the same place as Calgary’s new polar bears?

Jobs: There are currently jobs and engagement, conservation research, guest services and so much more.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for ensuring our city’s day-to-day operations run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for almost 50 jobs across departments including a communications & marketing advisor and a youth employment counsellor. More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here. Best Buy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gadgetsu (@kungfugadgetsu) Who: Best Buy’s mission is to “connect youth with technology to inspire, motivate, and empower their education.” If you love technology and have knowledge you could share with others, you might find working at Best Buy a fulfilling opportunity. Jobs: There are three positions open at two Best Buy locations in Calgary, including a retail store manager and a senior home theatre associate. More: To learn more and apply, click here. PetSmart View this post on Instagram A post shared by PetSmart (@petsmart) Who: If any animal lovers are looking for a job in the city, there are some great opportunities at PetSmart – well over 100! PetSmart is an American pet superstore chain with over 1,660 locations across North America. Its website says, “From dressing in matching costumes to finding the perfect treats and toys, we innovate solutions and unique, must-have products to create more ways for pets to be a part of our everyday lives.” Jobs: There are 145 positions listed in Calgary with everything from pet groomers to sales associates and a combination of part-time and full-time positions. More: To learn more and apply, click here PetValu View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pet Valu (@petvalu) Who: If you want to increase your chances of landing a gig working with animals, consider applying to PetValu too! With almost 40 years in the business and around 600 stores across Canada, it has also helped adopt more than 32,000 pets. Jobs: There are two job openings at the two locations in Calgary, including a part-time sales associate. More: For more information on the jobs available and to apply, click here WestJet View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well-known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, it offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: There are 28 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from product managers to first-officer pilots.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Calgary International Airport

Who: The Calgary International Airport has a couple of great job opportunities available this month – perfect if you’re looking for a place to help you set those travel goals.

Jobs: There are five positions open with a mix of full-time and part-time work.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Earls

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family-run business founded in 1982 by a father and son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Calgary or explore the continent a bit, these job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain and is well known for its worker benefits programs, including healthcare, retirement funds, and parental leave.

Jobs: Dozens of jobs are open at McDonald’s locations across Calgary, including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the various jobs on offer and to apply, check out its website here.