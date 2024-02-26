Spring is right around the corner, which means that spring cleaning is top of mind for many people.

If you’re getting a head start on cleaning out your wardrobe or just looking to plan ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best consignment stores to visit in Calgary.

Whether your closet is full of out-of-date luxury styles or feeling a bit young, tons of spots around the city can help give your old favourites a second life!

Plato’s Closet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plato’s Closet Calgary NW (@platosclosetcalgarynw)

What: Plato’s Closet is a popular spot for locals with great deals and so many clothes and accessories to look through. The selection can be geared towards younger shoppers but that doesn’t mean you can’t find something that will suit all ages, especially if you’re looking to add to your accessory collection.

When bringing your clothes in to donate, keep in mind Plato’s Closet looks for items for younger people as well as popular brand names.

When: Open from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday and every other day from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: There are three locations in Calgary: in the southwest, northeast and northwest.

Armadio by Delia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armadio By Delia Ltd. (@abdconsignment)

Armadio by Delia is a great spot in Willow Park with fashion options carefully selected to include all fashionistas on the hunt for a good find. For a list of what to do before dropping off your clothes for consignment, click here, and if you’d like to take a peek at the kinds of stuff it sells, check that out here.

Where: 10816 Macleod Trail SE Unit 106

When: 11 am to 5 pm daily

Vespucci Consignment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vespucci Consignment (@vespucciconsignment)

If you’re the kind of person who loves luxury when it comes to fashion, Vespucci’s is the place for you. It’s one of the city’s go-to spots for luxury consignment and you can view a lot of what it already has in stock here.

Where: 8244 Elbow Drive SW

When: 10 am to 5 pm Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday

Clothing Bar Boutique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clothing Bar Consignment (@clothing_bar_yyc)

What: The Clothing Bar Boutique is nestled in the quaint neighbourhood of Marda Loop and is a great spot to grab and sell some stylish pre-owned finds.

There are two floors with a bunch of sale items in the basement worth looking at but all of the items are reasonably priced (and super cute). There are also some great locally owned handmade items for sale as well like candles and jewelry.

If you just want to swap your clothes for cash, there are also a ton of great coffee shops and boutique stores to check out while you wait for staff to look over your donations.

When: 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Friday; 11 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday; closed on Monday

Where: 1911 34th Avenue SW

Kensington Konsignment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Konsignment (@kensingtonkonsignment)

What: Kensington Konsignment is a cute little consignment store in Kensington that has some incredible finds with many affordable options. The changing rooms are also cute and comfortable, making it a lot more fun to try on all the different clothes. You’ll find a range of options no matter your age at this spot.

When: 11 am to 6 pm daily

Where: 130 10th Street NW