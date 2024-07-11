13 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 12 to 14

It’s hard to believe we’re finally at the last weekend of Stampede — time flies when you’re having fun! But, if you haven’t had a chance to join in the festivities, there are still so many things to do in Calgary this weekend.

From tasty food at the Midway to a dim sum and Chinatown walking tour, there are so many things to enjoy whether you feel like Stampeding or not.

Here are 13 of our favourite events scheduled to happen around this city this weekend.

Catch a concert at the Coca-Cola Stage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benson Boone (@bensonboone)

Stampede is going out with a bang with some of this year’s biggest performers set to his stages across the city this weekend. The Coca-Cola Stage is iconic and free with admission to the grounds. We can’t wait for Noah Cyrus on Friday and Benson Boone on Sunday but if you want to see all the artists set to perform, you can check out our ultimate list here.

Dim sum and Chinatown tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends of Chinatown YYC (@friendsofchinatownyyc)

What: Learn all about the history of one of Calgary’s most unique communities and enjoy some tasty food, too! This tour of Chinatown kicks off with eight dim sum dishes and ends with a tour of the historical neighbourhood while your food digests.

When: July 13 from 11:30 to 2 pm

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre Cuisine

Price: $35 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Bump mural tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

What: Check out some of the most beautiful street art in the city on this guided walk tour around some of the city’s most popular areas. This is designed to be a slower moving tour, so if you’re a little older or have some young ones with you, this is a great tour to join!

When: July 13 at 1 pm

Where: High Park

Price: $20 for adults and $15 for youth and can be purchased online here

Birding on St-Patrick’s Island

What: Summer is in full swing, and it’s time to start birding! You might catch sight of anything from Bald Eagles, Merlins, Common Mergansers, Nuthatches, and Woodpeckers to Canada Geese! This guided tour will give you a good introduction to this “wild” pastime.

When: July 12, 9:30 to 11:30 am

Where: 656 Confluence Way SE

Price: $5 and can be purchased here

Visit Calaway Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: If you don’t feel like waiting in line for rides (sometimes for hours) at the Calgary Stampede, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your adrenaline pumping elsewhere! Calaway Park will probably be a whole lot less busy than usual and definitely less crowded than the grounds. Another bonus? You can hop on all your favourite rides included in the price of admission!

When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95 but if you visit after 2 pm you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.

Jonas Brothers concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

What: If you have money left from all the Stampeding this week, you might want to hop on these Jonas Brother tickets!

When: July 13 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $102 and can be purchased online here

Nickelback concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback)

What: If country is more your style and you’re a true Albertan, Nickelback is also playing this weekend at the Dome!

When: July 14 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $191.75 and can be purchased online here

Gorge yourself on free Stampede breakfasts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

Stampede breakfasts might be one of the best things about summer in Calgary! We’ve rounded up a list of over 50 free breakfasts to watch for here. If you plan carefully, you could have free breakfast for a week!

Try the weird foods at the Midway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

With everything from cheeseburger soft serves to Taki mini donuts, there is no shortage of strange concoctions to tickle your taste buds at Stampede this year. For a list of all the foods that are available this year, check out the Calgary Stampede website here.

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience just came to Calgary. Prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here

Friends mash-up dinner theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: What’s better than Friends? Friends with Ace Ventura (and a tasty dinner) thrown in the mix! The show description reads: “Once upon a time in a long-ago age called the 1990’s there were six Friends. They lived, they laughed, and they cried as they frolicked in their far-off kingdom of New York City. We, the people of the world, sat witness weekly to all their antics, all their hijinks, all their stories… except one!”

When: June 8 to August 10

Where: Jubilation Dinner Theatre – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $44.95 for children and $75.95 for adults and can be purchased online here

Bugs & Bytes at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Calling all future entomologists and computer science geeks, the science centre is offering a double whammy experience this summer. If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, the AI: More Than Human exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

“Walk Walk Dance” interactive outdoor exhibit

What: This interactive outdoor exhibit is presented in collaboration between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Downtown Association. Walk Walk Dance appears to be just a series of lines painted along the ground, but passersby will soon realize it’s much more. These lines are connected to a series of green arches that are weighed down with local plants and make music when someone walks or rolls across them.

When: Thursday, June 20 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Where: Harley Hotchkiss Gardens — 611 4th Street Southwest, Calgary

Price: FREE