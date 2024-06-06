The ultimate list of free Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts

Stampede season is fast approaching, and with it comes one of its tastiest traditions, the Stampede Breakfast.

While the Calgary Stampede Midway food is certainly a highlight, spots across the city will be offering free pancake breakfasts to enjoy and fuel you through a busy couple of weeks.

Here is a running list of all the free Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.

Calgary Stampede Community Roundup

When: June 8 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary

The Salvation Army – West

When: July 4 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1731 29th Street SW, Calgary

New Horizon Mall

When: July 5 from 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: 260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Rocky View County

MaKami College

When: July 6 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Calgary NE Campus – Marlborough Mall, 1600 — 3800 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary

CrossIron Mills

When: July 8 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View

The Salvation Army – East

When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: #100, 5115 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Know of any Stampede breakfasts taking place near you? Let us know at [email protected].