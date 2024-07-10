Whether it’s your first Stampede or your 50th, there are always ways to improve the experience and the Alberta premier has some tips and tricks to get you started.

Daily Hive caught up with Premier Danielle Smith at the Stampede grounds on Wednesday, and she shared everything from how to get the most out of the 10-day event to the most underrated activities.

“Each part of Stampede is fabulous for different age groups. So when you’re a kid, it’s the Midway and it’s all of the mini donuts and, you know, deep-fried Oreos and scorpion pizza, that’s kind of fun when you’re a kid. When you get to be a little bit older… Cowboys. That’s where the action is at. If you watch the get-ready-with-me girls on TikTok, you’ll know what I mean. And then when you get to be a little bit older like me, it’s all of the rodeo and the chuckwagons, which is fantastic. So I think there’s something for every age.”

Smith also offered some budget-friendly tips for people travelling to Calgary for Stampede.

“Hopefully, you will have a friend or a family member you can stay with because that will defray the biggest cost because the hotel prices go up a little bit.”

“There’s so much free food, you don’t have to budget for food.”

As for the most underrated event? According to the Alberta premier, the Trade Centre at the Stampede grounds featuring small businesses and tasting areas is a great place to find “wonderful little businesses that you don’t know you don’t know.”

One word of warning from the premier, though, is how to party without burning out.

“Do not have a drink at every party you go to or else it will be real trouble by the time you get to five o’clock.”

If you’re looking for some free food, we have a roundup of over 50 pancake breakfasts to check out, and if you’re visiting and falling in love with the city, we have a list of reasons why you might want to consider moving here when the party is over.