The City of Calgary and the Calgary Downtown Association are excited to present Walk Walk Dance, an interactive exhibit that’s a piece of musical fun for all ages.

Walk Walk Dance appears to be just a series of lines painted along the ground, but passersby will soon realize it’s much more. These lines are connected to a series of green arches that are weighed down with local plants and make music when someone walks or rolls across them.

Just like that, the act of going from one place to another becomes an expressive, joyful, and collective experience that’ll certainly put a spring in your step.



This installation was created by Daily tous les jours, an established creative team that combines interactive art, storytelling, performances, and urban design to reinvent what it means to live together in the 21st century.

Walk Walk Dance came about during the pandemic as a way to play with the rules of physical distancing and prove that dance floors are just as important as other public installations, like benches and paths.

This award-winning installation has travelled from city to city over the last several years, and now, it’s Calgary’s turn to bust a move.

This free, family-friendly installation will stick around until Tuesday, July 30, so you only have a limited time to experience it before it goes.

However you want to travel, whether you’re walking, rolling, or dancing, be sure to make your way down to Harley Hotchkiss Gardens to check out Walk Walk Dance for yourself.

After all, downtown is where it all happens! So go explore all the exciting events and activations happening in Downtown Calgary this summer now.

When: Thursday, June 20 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Where: Harley Hotchkiss Gardens — 611 4 Street Southwest, Calgary

Price: Free