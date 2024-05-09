Prepare to be mesmerized at this immersive Disney event in Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all Disney fans: There’s a magical immersive experience coming to Calgary, and prepare to be enchanted by all the different ways you’ll be able to experience your favourite animated films.

Whether you’re a Disney adult with a heart or are looking for a way to bring some magic into your kids’ lives, there are so many different ways to experience your favourite films at this event in Calgary next month.

The experience was developed in collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive and will offer Disney fans a wide range of activities.

The experience will take visitors on a journey through Walt Disney’s history and art, covering classic films like The Lion King, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio, as well as contemporary favourites like Encanto, Zootopia, and Frozen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lighthouse Immersive (@lhimmersive)

The BMO Centre will be decked out in high-definition projections with environmental designs from David Korins, a Tony Award nominee known for his work on Hamilton.

Guests will also don custom bracelets that light up in synchronization with the show.

Another sensory experience to add to the list is the Gazillion Bubbles team, which will create an extraordinary effect, filling the space with bubbles to mimic a truly immersive atmosphere!

Immersive Disney Experience

When: June 12 to August 18, 2024

Where: BMO Centre

Price: Tickets available starting May 13