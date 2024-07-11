Stampede could soon hit one million visitors to the grounds

Despite the scorching heat, people are heading to the Stampede grounds in record numbers and it’s on track to hit one million people by the end of the week.

According to Stampede officials, the total 2024 attendance to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth was sitting at 905,372 by Thursday morning. With a daily attendance of 134,669, it could easily hit the one million mark by the end of the day.

It’s been a notable year so far with record-breaking attendance at Tim Horton’s Family Day, which included free admission before 11 am and a giant pancake breakfast.

Overall, the grounds have seen 538,807 people walk through the gates in the first weekend.

It’s not just the Stampede midway that’s breaking new ground this year. The annual parade also had a record-breaking year, with 350,000 people lining downtown streets to watch the colourful floats pass by.

