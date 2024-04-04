10 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 5 to 7

We are about to enter the first full weekend of April in Calgary, and there are plenty of wicked things to fill your time with.

From the Flames taking on the Oilers for the last Battle of Alberta of the season to a visit to the zoo, these are 10 of the best things happening in Calgary this weekend.

The Battle of Alberta

What: Cheer on the Calgary Flames as they face the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. We love some Battle of Alberta action!

When: April 6

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $146; get them here

International Salsa Congress Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

What: Celebrate the Calgary International Salsa Congress’s (CISC) 15th Anniversary at its Saturday Night Gala with World Champion dancers from Mexico, Canada, and America. Presented by Salsa Rica, Alberta Dancesport, and the Alberta Dancesport Foundation, the CISC returns to the Hyatt Regency Calgary. Featuring additional performances and workshops, the CISC is a must-attend event for all dance enthusiasts regardless of age, skill level, or experience. Visit their website here for more event details.

When: April 4 to April 7

Where: Hyatt Regency Calgary — 700 Centre Street South

Price: Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $340 for the full event premium pass. To view all the price options and tickets, click here

Visit the Calgary Zoo

What: You won’t want to miss this furry winter attraction: the zoo’s two new polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Nothing beats some time at the zoo, and with the warm temps this week, it’s a perfect outing!

When: Open from 9 am to 5 pm (seven days a week)

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets can be purchased online here

Barnyard Farm Days

What: If you can’t get a pet but want to get up close and personal with animals, you won’t want to miss this springtime baby animal festival at Butterfield Acres!

When: April 6, 7

Where: Butterfield Acres – 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Price: Ranging from $15.99 to $17.99 and can be purchased online

Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation

What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity, and this week, you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message.

When: Various shows to check out, view the full list here

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Artifact Film Festival

What: This annual film festival is for true film buffs. The Artifact Small-Format Film Festival is an annual three-day film festival, screening Super8 and 16mm film. Be part of a city-wide tradition as this festival celebrates 29 years this year!

When: April 4 to 6 at various times

Where: Various locations, view the full screening schedule here

Price: Tickets from free to $10 a night and can be purchased online here

What: Set during the Shakespearean Renaissance, Something Rotten! is an acclaimed musical comedy that follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they compete with “The Bard” aka William Shakespeare himself, to write a hit play.

When: Friday, April 5 until Sunday, April 21, Tuesday to Saturday at 7 pm, Saturdays and Sunday 2 pm

Where: The Beddington Theatre Arts Centre – 375 Bermuda Drive North West

Price: General tickets start at $28 for children and $33 for adults

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here