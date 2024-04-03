No car, no problem: A ton of new Flixbus routes with WiFi are coming to Alberta

Transportation options are growing in Alberta, with a new economical intercity coach bus option operated by FlixBus starting this week.

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, will have bus routes from multiple cities and towns in Alberta beginning on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Its fresh entrance into Alberta is in addition to its already existing service in Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec.

Starting April 5, customers can travel to and from major cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort Macleod, Okotoks-Aldershyde, and Claresholm.

FlixBus is set to offer four daily routes between Edmonton and Calgary and two daily schedules between Lethbridge and Calgary.

The amenities during your travels also sound perfect, with comfortable and modern buses equipped with free WiFi, power outlets, and onboard entertainment.

The Flixbus stations will be located at:

Downtown Edmonton: 11525 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton (Indigo parking lot)

Red Deer: 6620 Orr Drive, Red Deer (Tim Hortons)

Fort Macleod: 2351 7th Avenue, Fort Macleod (Shell parking lot)

Okotoks-Aldershyde: 64273 AB-7, Unit 200, Aldershyde (Gas station parking lot)

Claresholm: 4312 1st Street W, Claresholm (Shell parking lot)

Lethbridge: 705 5 Avenue, Lethbridge (City Transit Center)

Calgary (South): 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary (Southcentre Mall)

“We are thrilled to bring our services to Alberta and provide customers with a new way to travel throughout the province,” said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, in a news release.

“Our goal is to make long-distance travel affordable, comfortable, and sustainable for everyone. With our extensive network and modern buses, we are confident that we can meet the needs of travellers in Alberta.”

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., provides the largest intercity bus transportation and booking platform for North America.

It’s a subsidiary of Germany-based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America Inc., and provides services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with almost 2,300 destinations across its network.