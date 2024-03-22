Get ready to roar with laughter, Calgary! Something Rotten! – The Musical is set to hit The Beddington Theatre Arts Centre this spring.

StoryBook Theatre and The Shakespeare Company are excited to announce the opening of Something Rotten! live onstage from Friday, April 5 until Sunday, April 21.

Set during the Shakespearean Renaissance, Something Rotten! is an acclaimed musical comedy that follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they compete with “The Bard” aka William Shakespeare himself, to write a hit play.

The brothers recognize the need to modernize the artistry of plays and will stop at nothing to ensure their show, and the world’s very first musical, is a success — despite their pompous, rock-star-like competition.

Guaranteed to be a guffawing good time, this co-production of Something Rotten! has been a long time coming for both StoryBook and The Shakespeare Company, as it has been in the works since 2021.

Despite the many challenges, the two theatre companies continued to push through with the production to create opportunities for local actors, providing emerging artists with a stage and an opportunity for them to work with seasoned professionals.

After three years since both companies embarked on this journey, Something Rotten! will open as part of The Shakespeare Company’s 25th anniversary season — an amazing achievement!

To celebrate this momentous accomplishment and enjoy a night of knee-slaps appropriate for those aged 12 and up, now is the time to purchase your tickets for Something Rotten!.

The two-act musical will run on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. The entire show is approximately 120 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

Visit the StoryBook Theatre website to learn more about the production, secure seats for the play’s limited run, and prepare for a hilarious night that spoofs all things Shakespearean and Broadway!

When: Friday, April 5 until Sunday, April 21

Where: The Beddington Theatre Arts Centre – 375 Bermuda Drive North West, Calgary, AB

Times:

Tuesdays – Saturdays: 7 pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 2 pm

Price: General tickets start at $28 for children and $33 for adults

SOMETHING ROTTEN is presented in partnership between THE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY and STORYBOOK THEATRE. Book by KAREY KIRKPATRICK and JOHN O’FARRELL, music and lyrics by WAYNE KIRKPATRICK and KAREY KIRKPATRICK. Presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).