Polar bears have finally arrived at the Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo just shared some “unbearably” exciting news: two polar bears have finally touched down in Calgary, and they’re settling into their new home.

The two male polar bears named Baffin and Siku came to Calgary all the way from Manitoba’s Assiniboine Park + Zoo, and they were met by a brand-new redeveloped habitat.

The new habitat is in the Calgary Zoo’s “Canadian Wilds” zone, which got a recent facelift with the help of polar bear experts.

“The two bears are settling in well and are spending time exploring their new home – the Taylor Family Foundation Polar Bear Sanctuary. Over the next several weeks, they will continue to spend time in the courtyard and main habitat as they continue to familiarize themselves with the space and begin to build trust with their dedicated care team,” reads the Calgary Zoo’s Instagram post.