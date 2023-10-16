Polar bears have finally arrived at the Calgary Zoo
The Calgary Zoo just shared some “unbearably” exciting news: two polar bears have finally touched down in Calgary, and they’re settling into their new home.
The two male polar bears named Baffin and Siku came to Calgary all the way from Manitoba’s Assiniboine Park + Zoo, and they were met by a brand-new redeveloped habitat.
The new habitat is in the Calgary Zoo’s “Canadian Wilds” zone, which got a recent facelift with the help of polar bear experts.
“The two bears are settling in well and are spending time exploring their new home – the Taylor Family Foundation Polar Bear Sanctuary. Over the next several weeks, they will continue to spend time in the courtyard and main habitat as they continue to familiarize themselves with the space and begin to build trust with their dedicated care team,” reads the Calgary Zoo’s Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
The habitat includes a massive tree-filled meadow, rock features, numerous pools, a wading stream, and an unobstructed view of the horizon.
The zoo says the “new habitat will provide an enriching environment that encourages the expression of natural behaviours, provides cognitive challenges, and stimulates play.”
- You might also like:
- Chinook Blast 2024 dates have been set and we can't wait
- Anxious dogs overwhelm Calgary shelters as they face medication shortage
- 8 iconic Calgary inspired Halloween costumes to try this year
The new polar bear exhibit will open to the public just in time for the holiday season on December 1!