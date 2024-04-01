Albertans are set to get more cash than ever from the feds this month

More cash is on the way for Albertans this month, with the federal government sending out another round of payments in April.

Several of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates are set to provide much-needed extra cash to eligible Albertans. This April, the Canada Carbon Rebate is also set to increase, meaning Albertans could see more cash than before.

Here is how you can receive more money from the feds next month:

GST/HST credit

Payment due: April 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 annually if you are single

$650 annually if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 annually for each child under the age of 19

You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

You might also like: From BC to Banff: The non-Albertan's guide to exploration by car

This Alberta dog with a unique face has over 600K Instagram followers

10 spots you can find houses for sale in Alberta for under $100,000

Canada Carbon Rebate

Payment due: April 15

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly the Climate Action Incentive payment, is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide an increased rebate amount to people on April 15:

$225 for an individual

$112.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$56.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities may be eligible to receive an extra 20%.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

Payment due: April 19

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you’re eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.