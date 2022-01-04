COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

New year, same us — here to keep you updated about all the fun happenings in and around YYC.

Shake off those post-holiday blues and kick off 2022 with one (or all) of the many things to do in Calgary this week.

Fly down the slopes at one of Western Canada’s largest tube parks, enjoy some live dinner theatre, take a day trip out to the Rockies for an incredible immersive exhibit at the Banff Gondola, glide around an outdoor skating rink, and much more.

Calgary’s forecast is looking extra chilly until the weekend, so we suggest sticking to the indoor activities over the next few days, and venturing outside later in the week.

You might also like: Catch some speed winter tubing down a massive hill in Alberta's Rockies

Winter festival with ice sculptures and skijoring coming to Banff this month

Weather whiplash: Calgary to see above-zero temperatures by end of week

Here are nine of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Get cozy at the East Village Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of more community programming.

When: Open January 7 through March 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm. Complete list of community programming can be found here

Where: C-Square in East Village (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Enjoy Stage West’s The Soul of Motown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stage West Calgary (@stagewestcalgary)

What: Groove to Stage West’s tribute to Motown — members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nibble on a delicious meal while you take in the sounds of one of the most iconic bands from the 1960s and ’70s.

When: On until February 6

Time: Varies by date; see schedule for showtimes

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant Calgary (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $78.75

Catch some speed at WinSport’s Tube Park

What: If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. The Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season (weather dependent)

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm on select Fridays, 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for morning sessions and $25 for afternoon sessions on weekends, $15 for Friday evenings

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Bounce back with the Harlem Globetrotters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harlem Globetrotters (@harlemglobetrotters)

What: The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Calgary to spread game in this all-new, family-friendly experience. Don’t miss ankle-breaking crossovers, ball-handling wizardry, and an in-game dunk contest. Take your outing to the next level with the Magic Pass Pre-Show event, Celebrity Court Pass, or one-on-one meet and greets.

When: January 8

Time: 3 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available starting at $31.70

Glide around one of Calgary’s many outdoor skating rinks

What: Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of outdoor rinks around Calgary where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

When: Open daily through the winter (weather dependent)

Time: Hours vary by rink

Where: There are many City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks around YYC

Cost: Free; equipment rental available at some locations for a fee

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Watch some dinner theatre at Jubilation’s Summer of ’69 or Beauty & The Grinch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Enjoy a drool-worthy meal along with a lively show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Watch the story of peace, love, long hair, and music that would change the world in Summer of ’69, inspired by the popular Bryan Adams song, or bring the whole family to Beauty & The Grinch, a fun-filled production of laughter written with kids in mind.

When: Both shows on now through January 15

Time: Various showtimes; see website for availability

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre Calgary (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $36.95 for Beauty & The Grinch or from $69.95 Summer of ’69

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Boyer (@daphnebboyer)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November and remaining on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission