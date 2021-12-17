Winter festival with ice sculptures and skijoring coming to Banff next month

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Banff is always enchanting in the wintertime, especially with all the sparkly snow. And now, a winter festival is about to bring even more magic to the area.

SnowDays, Banff and Lake Louise’s annual winter celebration, returns this January, bringing the national park to life with a wide array of activities, sights, and events.

Check out giant snow sculptures throughout the streets of downtown Banff and then head to Lake Louise to view sparkling ice sculptures during Ice Magic. While you’re there, lace up your skates and take a whirl around the lake for an iconic Canadian experience.

There’s even a craft spirits festival during SnowDays, where you can sample some local sips from Alberta and British Columbia distilleries along with Banff and Lake Louise’s vibrant food scene. The Tribute Craft Spirits Festival offers 12 days of special cocktail menus in local bars and restaurants, culminating in a two-day, outdoor event. During the event, Banff’s Bear Street will host a range of enticing food and drink stations for locals and visitors alike to enjoy.

For some family friendly festivities, hit up the SnowDays Play Zone on weekday evenings and weekends, where you’ll find exhilarating activities and hands-on fun for all ages.

You might also like: Take an enchanting holiday sleigh ride in Calgary this December

8 of the coolest festivals to check out in Calgary this winter

3 wellness experiences to try on your next Banff staycation

The festival will also feature a skijoring event on January 22, with teams of athletes and horses performing trick riding and ski stunts in the town of Banff. Tickets to this event can be purchased for 11 am or 3 pm, and the skijoring runs from the Banff Train Station.

SnowDays runs from January 19 to 30, with plenty of frosty sights, free activities, and unique events to warm up the year’s chilliest season.

Take a staycation to Banff this winter and experience all the magic of SnowDays for yourself!

When: January 19 to 30, 2022

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louise

Cost: Varies by activity, with plenty of free programming