The extra-wintery weather streak continues in Calgary this week, and Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the city on Tuesday.

Extreme cold warnings are put in place when very cold temperatures or windchill creates elevated risks to health, such as frost bite and hypothermia.

The federal weather agency says that extremely cold windchill values near -40ºC will continue in Calgary this week. Conditions are expected to improve slightly during the day; however, overnight windchill values will remain near -40ºC until later in the week.

Environment Canada states that risks related the extreme cold are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

If you need to be outdoors today, the agency suggests covering up as much as possible, noting that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with windchill.

Environment Canada also advises keeping emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, and reminds Albertans that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

At the time of writing, it’s -27ºC in Calgary, feeling more like -41ºC with the windchill, and snowing lightly. The city is expected to see a high of only -25ºC on Tuesday, and the rest of the workweek isn’t looking much warmer.

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel though: Calgary is forecast to see a high of 0ºC on Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud, and Monday is predicted to get as warm as 11ºC. That’s going to feel practically tropical by this point!

Bundle up, YYC, and stay indoors today to avoid that windchill if you can.