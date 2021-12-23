Catch some speed winter tubing down a massive hill in Alberta's Rockies

Tubing in Alberta is a favourite summer event, and a ski resort in Banff is giving you the chance to go tubing in the winter, too.

Mount Norquay offers the chance to jump onto a giant inflatable donut tube and catch some speed whizzing down a massive hill.

The tubing lanes at Norquay are the longest in Alberta.

One of the more popular options is night tubing, letting you zip down the hill with your friends in the dark. How fun!

The Tube Park opened on December 18, with night tubing beginning on January 7, 2022. Night tubing will be an option from 5 to 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the park start at $28 for kids aged 4-12 and $42 for adults. Tickets can be found here.

Norquay says tickets must be purchased in advance, with a limited number of tickets available for each session.

So, there you have it.

Enjoy some winter tubing in the Alberta Rockies, and be sure to admire the view of the mountains as you slip and slide on the snow. How Canadian is that?

Mount Norquay Tube Park

Where: Mount Norquay, #2 Mt Norquay Rd, Banff, AB T1L 1B4

Tickets: $28-$42; tickets can be found here.