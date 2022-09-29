12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 30 to October 2

The first weekend of October gives us lots of things to do in Calgary. Some fun fall events continue and a pair of drag icons come to town.

Plus a couple of fun events come to a close this weekend.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

What: Friday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. There are several events around the city to check out all throughout the day.

When: September 30

Where: Various locations around the city

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Enjoy two drag legends live with Trixie and Katya

What: Two legends from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Trixie and Katya bring their unique brand of hilarity to the stage in Calgary. The promotion for the event says the duo will “deliver unparalleled feats of theatrical eroticism and hilarious ingenuity right before your very eyes.”

When: October 1

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Starting at $79

Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 – October 29, October 30, November 3-4

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, AB)

Time: Fridays 7 pm – 9:30 pm, Saturdays 2 pm – 10 pm

Tickets: Starting $22

Check out a ton of live music with BreakOut West 2022

What: Celebrating Western Canadian Music with over 60 acts, the BreakOutWest showcase is taking over Calgary. Groups from across all different genres mean there is something for everyone to check out.

When: September 28 to October 2

Where: Various venues across the city

Cost: Festival wristbands available for $15

What: Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays (and the holiday Monday in October) until October 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($39.95 for tickets bought online for those aged 3 to 49)

Take in some great movies at Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival is taking over Calgary to kick off the fall! There is a film for everyone with focuses on local films plus sports, music, and a whole lot more. There are different bundles you can get as well as other presentations to satisfy the most die-hard movie fanatic.

When: September 22 to October 2

Where: Various theatres around the city and at-home options

Cost: Bundles start at $35

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple of “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Have a fun, retro party with YYC Block Party

What: A Calgary mall is kicking it old school with a giant, 120-foot roller rink to help people in the city “let the good times roll” this summer. The massive rink at Deerfoot City is part of a 215-foot art and play space which was all designed with art from four Canadian artists: WKNDRS, Tyler Lemermeyer, Sarah Lamoureux, and Natalia Ionescu. People who check out #YYCBlockParty at the Calgary mall will also be able to take in ping pong, tetherball, and lawn games for all ages to enjoy. There are some Instagram-worthy spots too, including a vintage boombox sculpture and a sculpture of a giant roller skate.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64th Avenue NE

Experience what this province has to offer with Alberta Culture Days

What: Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration in the province bringing communities together for fun events for the whole family. Communities are encouraged to put their own events together. People can check out events like Contemporary African Dance, tie die lessons, and soup-making classes.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Various locations across the province

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children