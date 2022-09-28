A "Wicked" haunted house is set to terrify people in Calgary

Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting on October 1st.

The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. As if a parkade in Calgary isn’t scary enough, house goers will be trapped in a house with ghostly whispers and demons stalking them.

You will also have to deal with “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

Now if that sounds like it might be too much for you, Haunted Calgary offers a low scare option on Saturday afternoons in October. There is also a sensory-friendly option on October 1 and October 30 and the whole house is fully wheelchair accessible making this the perfect fall outing for the whole family.

This year’s house is special to Haunted Calgary as it is a tribute to one of their own. In a release, organizers describe this year’s house as a way to “celebrate the inspiration of Haunted Calgary’s original Wicked Witch, the late Myrna Campbell”

This is Haunted Calgary’s 31st Halloween season and this year they are teaming with a number of charities including Calgary Alpha House Society and ARTS Senior Animal Rescue.

The house is open every Friday and Saturday between October 1 and October 29, along with Sunday, October 30. There are a couple of special nights in November as well with Glowstick Night on November 3 and Hell Night on November 4.

Haunted Calgary Presents: Wicked

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 – October 29, October 30, November 3-4

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, AB)

Time: Fridays 7 pm – 9:30 pm, Saturdays 2 pm – 10 pm

Tickets: Starting $22